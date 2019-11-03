PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Short Interest Down 5.5% in October

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,330,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the September 15th total of 10,930,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

In other PulteGroup news, SVP James L. Ossowski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $399,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc boosted its position in PulteGroup by 502.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,098,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,338 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 416.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,994,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,068 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 232.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,749,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,286 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 3,790.4% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,035,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 13.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,405,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,783,000 after purchasing an additional 990,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM opened at $40.03 on Friday. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $41.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.44.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.65.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

