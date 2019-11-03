ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 607.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SSO opened at $136.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.29. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a one year low of $81.39 and a one year high of $136.16.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

