ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:PRQR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:PRQR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PRQR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub cut ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRQR opened at $7.55 on Friday. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 9.51, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.11. As a group, analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $740,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 24,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.87% of the company’s stock.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

