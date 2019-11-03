ProntoForms (CVE:PFM) Shares Down 5.5%

ProntoForms Corp (CVE:PFM) shares were down 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52, approximately 8,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 52,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.51. The stock has a market cap of $62.51 million and a P/E ratio of -27.89.

In other news, Senior Officer David Croucher sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total value of C$120,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$95,200. Also, Director Alvaro Pombo sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total transaction of C$448,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,994,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,236,669.68.

ProntoForms Corporation researches, develops, and markets mobile business solutions to automate field sales, field service, and other field data collection business processes. Its ProntoForms mobile platform enables remote workers to access data collection forms on a mobile device, access company data in the field, and automatically share the results with back-office systems, cloud services, and people, as well as companies to track, analyze, and enhance processes with an OS-native mobile data collection app.

