ProAssurance (PRA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect ProAssurance to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $239.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.74 million. ProAssurance had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect ProAssurance to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PRA opened at $39.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.53. ProAssurance has a 52 week low of $34.11 and a 52 week high of $48.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. ProAssurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

