Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $114.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) to announce $114.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $114.02 million to $114.50 million. Power Integrations posted sales of $93.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full-year sales of $420.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $420.23 million to $420.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $472.20 million, with estimates ranging from $463.00 million to $485.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Power Integrations.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $114.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on POWI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $80.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.20.

In other news, VP Ben Sutherland sold 364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $30,492.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,465,648.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $196,215.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,254 shares of company stock worth $9,312,464 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,230,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,182,000 after purchasing an additional 30,956 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Power Integrations by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,003,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,854,000 after acquiring an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Power Integrations by 7.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 937,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,147,000 after acquiring an additional 68,121 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Power Integrations by 4.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 700,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,982,000 after acquiring an additional 30,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Power Integrations by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 547,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of POWI stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,799. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.10. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $55.24 and a 52 week high of $102.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 31.78%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

Read More: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Power Integrations (POWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.