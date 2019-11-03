Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Potlatch Corporation is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with the acres of timberland in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Minnesota and Mississippi. Potlatch, a certified forest practices leader, is committed to providing superior returns to stockholders through long-term stewardship of its forest resources. The company also conducts a land sales and development business and operates wood products manufacturing facilities through its taxable REIT subsidiary. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PCH. ValuEngine lowered shares of Potlatchdeltic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America set a $47.00 target price on shares of Potlatchdeltic and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Potlatchdeltic from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Potlatchdeltic presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.67.

Shares of Potlatchdeltic stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Potlatchdeltic has a 52 week low of $28.07 and a 52 week high of $44.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.74.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Potlatchdeltic will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCH. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Potlatchdeltic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

