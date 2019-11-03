Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,759 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Potlatchdeltic were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Potlatchdeltic in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Potlatchdeltic in the second quarter valued at $152,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 10.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 1,344.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in Potlatchdeltic in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

PCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Potlatchdeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.39. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a one year low of $28.07 and a one year high of $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.95 million. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

