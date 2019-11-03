Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Trading Up 6.6%

Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB)’s stock price was up 6.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.54 and last traded at $4.53, approximately 112,484 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 243,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PBPB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Potbelly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Potbelly and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Potbelly has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

The stock has a market capitalization of $101.02 million, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.15.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). Potbelly had a negative net margin of 6.45% and a positive return on equity of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $105.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Potbelly Corp will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 4.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 2,664.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 144,693 shares during the last quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 2.6% during the second quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 875,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after buying an additional 22,481 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 239.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 53,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Company Profile (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

