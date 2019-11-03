Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $542.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Portland General Electric updated its FY19 guidance to $2.35-2.50 EPS.

Shares of POR traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.81. 944,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.00. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $58.43. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 64.98%.

In related news, VP Kristin Anne Stathis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,359 shares in the company, valued at $483,735.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on POR. Mizuho upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

