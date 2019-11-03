Platinum Group Metals Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Short Interest Down 5.8% in October

Platinum Group Metals Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 379,200 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the September 15th total of 402,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 186,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of PLG opened at $1.45 on Friday. Platinum Group Metals has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $2.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Platinum Group Metals stock. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in Platinum Group Metals Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) by 221.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 430,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296,367 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD owned about 1.23% of Platinum Group Metals worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

