Piper Jaffray Companies Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Baker Hughes in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst B. Herbert now forecasts that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.01. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

BKR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $21.90 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Alexandria Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $392,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,744,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,178,000. Institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.