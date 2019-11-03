Piper Jaffray Companies Comments on Transocean LTD’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Transocean in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst I. Macpherson forecasts that the offshore drilling services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Transocean’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.64 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 47.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. Transocean’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

RIG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank set a $7.00 target price on shares of Transocean and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a $10.00 target price on shares of Transocean and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, HSBC set a $12.00 target price on shares of Transocean and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.04.

Shares of RIG opened at $5.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Transocean has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $11.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIG. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Transocean by 234.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 600.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 2,531.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

