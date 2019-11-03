Piper Jaffray Companies Comments on TCF Financial Co.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:TCF)

TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TCF Financial in a report released on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst N. Race now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.04. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for TCF Financial’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TCF Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TheStreet downgraded TCF Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James set a $28.00 price objective on TCF Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on TCF Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on TCF Financial in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. TCF Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.18.

Shares of TCF Financial stock opened at $41.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.91. TCF Financial has a 52 week low of $34.62 and a 52 week high of $48.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $459.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. TCF Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCF. Water Island Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 116.7% in the second quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 2,239,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,550,000 after buying an additional 1,205,906 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 352.2% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,674,000 after buying an additional 1,074,200 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 1,281.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC now owns 755,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,696,000 after buying an additional 700,328 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the second quarter worth about $10,390,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 59.6% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,031,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,443,000 after buying an additional 385,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

