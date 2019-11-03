Piper Jaffray Companies Comments on Nabors Industries Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nabors Industries in a research report issued on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Watson forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the year.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $3.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Nabors Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.81.

Nabors Industries stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Nabors Industries has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $5.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.47.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $758.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.69 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a negative return on equity of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

In other Nabors Industries news, Director Tanya S. Beder bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 219,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,834.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,290,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,353 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 527.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 274,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 15,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,225,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,552,000 after acquiring an additional 9,051,668 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

