Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases 626 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,914 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 11,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 38,992 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 19,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.03. 24,402,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,851,362. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.83 and its 200 day moving average is $52.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $26,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Goeckeler sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $3,445,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 429,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,134,969.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,359,179. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.96.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.