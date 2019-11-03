Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases 1,901 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

NYSE BAC traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $31.80. 41,468,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,842,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.62. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $32.23.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.73 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.39.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $63,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $1,209,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,381.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,104 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.