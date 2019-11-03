Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. decreased its position in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,419 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BGY. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,158,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,469,000 after purchasing an additional 374,081 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr by 18.3% in the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,815,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after purchasing an additional 280,704 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr by 3.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,612,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,400,000 after purchasing an additional 249,367 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr by 9.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,052,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 173,272 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr by 364.0% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 150,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 118,128 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BGY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.49. The stock had a trading volume of 250,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,274. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.47. Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $5.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%.

About Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

