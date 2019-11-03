Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys 640 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWV. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 87,360 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,034,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 67,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,687,000 after purchasing an additional 42,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,410,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.32. 155,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,179. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $137.45 and a 12-month high of $179.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.07.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

