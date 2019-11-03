Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires 14,863 Shares of SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL) by 34.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,863 shares during the period. SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF makes up 1.3% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,330 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.60. SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.24 and a 1-year high of $52.27.

