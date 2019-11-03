Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Short Interest Update

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,320,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the September 15th total of 4,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, VP Bradley D. Page bought 4,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.27 per share, with a total value of $74,779.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $87,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,269,545.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $262,750. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOC. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

NYSE DOC opened at $18.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $19.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.40.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $94.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.19%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

