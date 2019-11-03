Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Position Increased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $20,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 18,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 99,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,345,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $4,893,662.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSX. Evercore ISI began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.30.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.40. 2,233,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,723,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.29. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $119.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.26 and its 200-day moving average is $96.89.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $27.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 4.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.74%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

