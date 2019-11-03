Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Veritas Asset Management LLP

Veritas Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,520,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,400 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 4.8% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.42% of Philip Morris International worth $495,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Philip Morris International by 39.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 194,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,252,000 after acquiring an additional 54,796 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 11.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 558,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,838,000 after acquiring an additional 57,445 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 41.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,080,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824,567 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Philip Morris International by 6.2% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,563,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,776,000 after acquiring an additional 91,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 84,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on PM. Bank of America upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.27.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.53 on Friday, hitting $82.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,198,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,887,748. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $64.67 and a one year high of $92.74. The stock has a market cap of $126.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.40.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 91.76%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

