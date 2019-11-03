PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $4.09 Per Share

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of PerkinElmer in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst W. Quirk now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $4.09 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.05. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $101.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wood & Company restated an “average” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.11.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $88.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.31. PerkinElmer has a 1-year low of $71.83 and a 1-year high of $103.00.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $706.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.69 million. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.55%. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter worth $1,084,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter worth $2,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $165,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.76%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

