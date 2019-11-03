Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $23.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $25.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.28% from the company’s previous close.

PENN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price target on Penn National Gaming and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Union Gaming Research upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $21.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.59. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.71.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Saul Reibstein bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $51,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Handler bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $530,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 169,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,301.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 110.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the third quarter worth about $68,000. 99.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

