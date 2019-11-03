Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Kenmare Resources from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 380 ($4.97) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Kenmare Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

LON:KMR opened at GBX 242 ($3.16) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 238.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 214.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76. Kenmare Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 174 ($2.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 259 ($3.38).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Kenmare Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 0.10%.

Kenmare Resources Company Profile

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company primarily in Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the north east coast of Mozambique that contains heavy mineral reserves, such as ilmenite and rutile titanium minerals primarily used to produce titanium dioxide pigment, as well as zircon.

