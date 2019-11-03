Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Burford Capital (LON:BUR)

Burford Capital (LON:BUR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,070 ($27.05) target price on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Burford Capital from GBX 1,240 ($16.20) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) target price on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,752.57 ($22.90).

Shares of LON:BUR traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 884 ($11.55). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,227. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 816.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,266.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.33. Burford Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 380.20 ($4.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,045 ($26.72).

In other news, insider Hugh Steven Wilson acquired 29,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 703 ($9.19) per share, with a total value of £206,752.30 ($270,158.50). Also, insider Charles Parkinson acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 655 ($8.56) per share, for a total transaction of £52,400 ($68,469.88).

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Limited is a global finance company focused on law. The Company provides investment capital, investment management, financing and risk solutions with a focus on the litigation and arbitration sector. The Company’s segments include provision of litigation investment, provision of litigation insurance, exploration of new initiatives related to application of capital to the litigation and arbitration sector until such time as those initiatives mature into full-fledged independent segments and investment management activities.

