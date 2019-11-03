Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for NWF Group (LON:NWF)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of NWF Group (LON:NWF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of NWF Group in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

Shares of NWF stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) on Thursday, hitting GBX 165 ($2.16). The company had a trading volume of 25,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,009. The firm has a market cap of $80.88 million and a P/E ratio of 11.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 162.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 165.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.12. NWF Group has a twelve month low of GBX 128 ($1.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 192.32 ($2.51).

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells and distributes domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment operates through a network of 19 depots.

