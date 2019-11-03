Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pearson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.95.

Shares of Pearson stock opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.13. Pearson has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $13.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Pearson by 113.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Pearson by 932.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pearson during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Pearson during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pearson by 233.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 13,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

