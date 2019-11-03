Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pearson is a global media conglomerate. They publish books, periodicals, reports and screen-based services for professional communities worldwide, under brand names which include the Financial Times, Pitman Publishing and Churchill Livingstone. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank raised Pearson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group raised Pearson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised Pearson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.95.

Shares of PSO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.82. The stock had a trading volume of 166,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,930. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.11. Pearson has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $13.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Pearson by 11.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pearson by 13.3% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Pearson by 113.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Pearson by 932.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

