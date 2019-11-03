Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PCTY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday.

In other Paylocity news, insider Mark S. Kinsey sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total transaction of $65,620.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 4,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $480,050.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,415,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,359,890.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 262,076 shares of company stock worth $26,692,978. 41.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Paylocity by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,586,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,853,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Paylocity by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,476,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,496,000 after buying an additional 63,940 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Paylocity by 636.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 757,846 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,101,000 after buying an additional 654,996 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 691,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,463,000 after purchasing an additional 87,955 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 408,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,349,000 after purchasing an additional 11,308 shares during the period. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCTY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.63. The company had a trading volume of 354,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,013. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 95.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.53. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $53.46 and a 12-month high of $112.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $126.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.15 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 568 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

