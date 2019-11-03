Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Cut to $261.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $275.00 to $261.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Paycom Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $259.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $238.00.

PAYC traded up $2.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.31. 425,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,404. Paycom Software has a one year low of $107.46 and a one year high of $259.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 98.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.71.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Paycom Software had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 38.52%. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.84, for a total value of $5,821,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 6.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 1.9% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 4.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Paycom Software by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 33.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

