Parkland Fuel Corp Forecasted to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Fuel Corp (TSE:PKI) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Parkland Fuel in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen expects that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Parkland Fuel’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.48 billion.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PKI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$48.00 to C$49.50 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.79.

Shares of PKI stock opened at C$43.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$43.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$42.40. Parkland Fuel has a one year low of C$31.59 and a one year high of C$47.36.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian James White sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.00, for a total value of C$219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$170,839. Also, Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.80, for a total transaction of C$240,012.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$445,032.45. Insiders sold a total of 37,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,985 in the last ninety days.

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

