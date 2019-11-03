Paragon Shipping (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) Trading Down 62%

Paragon Shipping Inc (OTCMKTS:PRGNF)’s share price fell 62% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, 651 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 21,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.

About Paragon Shipping (OTCMKTS:PRGNF)

Paragon Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services worldwide. It engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials. Paragon Shipping Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Voula, Greece.

