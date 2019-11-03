Palouse Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 7.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,396 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 892 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $61.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a one year low of $56.73 and a one year high of $74.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.90%.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $29,059.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $611,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 459,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,119,005.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,337. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.67.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

