Palouse Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,028 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,812 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,028 shares during the quarter. Huntington Bancshares makes up about 2.2% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $5,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 106.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth $40,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth $43,000. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

In other news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 25,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $364,921.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 182,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,073.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 14,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $200,002.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 474,498 shares in the company, valued at $6,752,106.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HBAN opened at $14.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.66. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $14.97.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HBAN. BidaskClub upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Bank of America lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nomura set a $14.00 target price on Huntington Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.