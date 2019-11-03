Palouse Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,322 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up about 2.1% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1,208.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,847,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $665,288,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094,586 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,740,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $860,731,000 after buying an additional 4,620,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,975,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,552,213,000 after buying an additional 3,418,193 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 298.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,418,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,934,000 after buying an additional 2,559,972 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $359,410.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,494.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $39,124.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,191.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,193 shares of company stock worth $712,206 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on GILD. ValuEngine raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.27.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $64.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.32 and a 12 month high of $72.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

