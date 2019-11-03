Palouse Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PACW. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,221,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 10.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 17.5% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,076,000 after acquiring an additional 16,637 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 21.7% during the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 11,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 43.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 78,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 23,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Christian sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $359,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,952.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PACW opened at $38.26 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day moving average of $37.13.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $285.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PACW. TheStreet downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Raymond James downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

