Palouse Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,846 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,480 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,599 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 486,341 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $47,472,000 after purchasing an additional 136,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,072 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $482,166.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,519.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $983,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,377.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,919,522 in the last three months.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $120.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.35.

Shares of NXPI opened at $118.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.10. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $118.55. The firm has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 25.25%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

