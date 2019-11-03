Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 754,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,187 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $23,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPBI. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 34.1% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,451 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 32.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 14,026 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 132.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 83,002 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the third quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 35.1% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PPBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Garrett purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.78 per share, with a total value of $28,780.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

PPBI stock opened at $34.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.24. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $123.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.66 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 28.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.06%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

