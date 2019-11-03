Oxbow Advisors LLC Sells 1,735 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lowered its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. Medical Properties Trust makes up about 1.1% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $8,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,568,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,038,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,779,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,268 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1,670.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,461,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,158 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,549,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,602,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,940,000 after acquiring an additional 956,703 shares in the last quarter. 71.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

MPW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.00 target price on Medical Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays set a $22.00 target price on Medical Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $21.00 target price on Medical Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.18.

Shares of MPW opened at $20.82 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.52.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 41.57% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.91%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director G Steven Dawson acquired 7,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.07 per share, for a total transaction of $135,091.32. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 76,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,777.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Steven Hamner sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $1,243,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,312,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,331,245.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 349,464 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,573. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Read More: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.