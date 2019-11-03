Oxbow Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Oxbow Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,299 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Facebook by 5,336.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,496,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,341,794,000 after buying an additional 22,082,561 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Facebook by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,051,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,764,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,368,684 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Facebook by 231.7% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,063,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,363,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934,406 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,662,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,270,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114,043 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,682,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,871,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,756 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total transaction of $210,300.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,311.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 22,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $4,048,772.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,658,337 shares of company stock worth $859,687,030. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Facebook from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.54.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $193.62 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.02 and a fifty-two week high of $208.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.60 and its 200 day moving average is $186.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

