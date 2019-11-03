Oxbow Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Oxbow Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 428.8% in the second quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.88.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 49,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total value of $7,986,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,399,054.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 6,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total transaction of $1,121,875.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,916.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADP opened at $162.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $121.40 and a 12-month high of $174.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

