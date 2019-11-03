Oxbow Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Oxbow Advisors LLC cut its position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,443 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LUV. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 8.9% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,060 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 40.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 231,742 shares of the airline’s stock worth $11,768,000 after buying an additional 66,439 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 26.3% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the airline’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.7% in the second quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 95,290 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth about $1,158,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUV opened at $56.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.37. Southwest Airlines Co has a twelve month low of $44.28 and a twelve month high of $58.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.48.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.15. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research set a $62.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.95.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

