O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) is Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lowered its position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,672 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises about 3.6% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $25,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% during the second quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 5,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 40,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,141,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 24.7% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 32.6% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 46.5% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ORLY. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $413.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $441.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $436.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $437.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.81. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52-week low of $319.13 and a 52-week high of $446.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $403.87 and its 200-day moving average is $386.84.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 527.13%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 16,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.13, for a total transaction of $7,375,918.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 127,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,854,126.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro acquired 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $368.33 per share, with a total value of $55,249.50. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,435.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,558 shares of company stock valued at $15,456,396. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

