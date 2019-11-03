Orbs (ORBS) Trading Up 3.6% This Week

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 3rd. One Orbs token can now be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, ProBit Exchange, Upbit and Bittrex. Over the last week, Orbs has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. Orbs has a market capitalization of $21.04 million and $4.85 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010931 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00217828 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.53 or 0.01407178 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00029088 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00119954 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Orbs Profile

Orbs launched on May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,944,893,861 tokens. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken . Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com

Buying and Selling Orbs

Orbs can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Bilaxy and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

