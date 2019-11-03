Oppenheimer Weighs in on Chemed Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CHE)

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Chemed in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the company will earn $3.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.89. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chemed’s FY2020 earnings at $15.82 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Chemed from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chemed to $405.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Chemed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.00.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $411.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $414.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.67. Chemed has a 1 year low of $260.03 and a 1 year high of $441.79.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $480.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.89 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.73%.

In related news, insider David Patrick Williams sold 17,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total transaction of $7,745,353.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,850 shares in the company, valued at $15,013,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Walsh III acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $412.86 per share, for a total transaction of $206,430.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,127.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,035 shares of company stock worth $23,442,542. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Chemed by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Chemed by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Chemed by 117.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Chemed by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Chemed by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

