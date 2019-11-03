Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alphabet in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $49.12 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $53.45. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1,370.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2019 earnings at $12.90 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $57.05 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GOOGL. FBN Securities set a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,406.25.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,272.25 on Friday. Alphabet has a one year low of $977.66 and a one year high of $1,299.24. The stock has a market cap of $874.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,233.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,179.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $13.06 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,536,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,402,449,000 after acquiring an additional 302,354 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 37.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,752,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,145,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,824 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,876,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,197,956,000 after acquiring an additional 33,408 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 205,910.9% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,393,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $339,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391,353 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,779,000 after acquiring an additional 66,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

