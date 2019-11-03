Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for CME Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.99 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.84. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.93 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 40.93%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CME. ValuEngine lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $227.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on CME Group from $220.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.36.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $201.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.75. CME Group has a 12 month low of $161.05 and a 12 month high of $224.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 17,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 18,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 22.9% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 106.3% in the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, insider Sean Tully sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.13, for a total value of $1,606,536.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,445,418.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $402,736.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,310,613.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,126 shares of company stock worth $3,722,434 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

