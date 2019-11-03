Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,986 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 2.3% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in Linde by 26.0% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Linde by 0.5% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 3.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 9.8% in the third quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Linde news, VP Bernd Hugo Eulitz sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total value of $62,454.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN opened at $198.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $145.95 and a twelve month high of $206.82.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 12.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.59.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

